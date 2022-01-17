Rumor has it that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might return home as an engaged couple after their short three-day holiday in the UK.

One report stated that a source and close friend of the celebrity lovebirds speculated that there was a reason why the two traveled so far just for a few days of vacation.

According to the Daily Mail, Swift and "The Last Letter from Your Lover" star had flown from Nashville, Tennessee to London just last week before quickly dashing off to the romantic hotspot town in Cornwall, England called St. Ives.

Is Taylor Swift Engaged?

Based on the publication, the mentioned insider revealed to news outlets that the short trip was considered to be "particularly special" for the pair as they traveled over 4,000 miles which can be deemed suspicious for such a quick break.

"Taylor's a superstar and obviously very wealthy, so she can travel almost anywhere she wants at any time. But to go that far just for a few days clearly meant a lot to them," the informant said and also stated that the two have been living together throughout the lockdown in the states, which made their relationship progress faster and "even more serious" than other couples.

"It feels like things are getting more serious and people think an engagement could be on the cards. That could explain such a long journey to a specific place," the source continued to explain.

"Taylor is keeping her cards close to her chest, but they're certainly very happy and enjoying their time together."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's Relationship

Alwyn and the "All Too Well" singer have been together for over six years now and have been good at staying together and splitting their time between the US and London.

An article from The Sun reported that the couple shares a €7 million house in Primrose Hill, but Swift still considered her Nashville estate as her "main house." The publication also stated that the lovers rented a house in town rather than book and stayed in a hotel to maximize their romantic seclusion and privacy in St. Ives. After this mini holiday, the two reportedly flew back to Maine.



Swift and her actor boyfriend both value keeping their relationship on the down-low as they've previously spoken about this topic in several interviews.

In 2018, Alwyn revealed that he and the 32-year old pop star agreed not to go more public with their romance. "... I know what I feel about it. I think there's a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share, and what they don't want to and shouldn't have to," the actor answered.

There have been no official statements from both sides confirming or denying the rumors of their alleged engagement.

