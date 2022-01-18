Speculations believe that Pat Sajak is now on his last days becoming the "Wheel of Fortune" host, and the network executives have their reason why.

According to one report from Globe, it was said that the people behind the show had landed on their "bad side" after the celebrity used a "series of misguided comments and slip-ups."

The longtime host recently celebrated his 40th year anniversary of hosting "Wheel of Fortune" alone, leading to him not being able to receive kind words while on-air.

Less Recognized Game Show Host

An insider told the outlet that Sajak received "no congratulations, no applause, and no balloons," making him "madder than a hornet."

"Vanna White didn't even mention it," they added, referring to his co-host on the show.

A day before Christmas, Sajak tweeted about the occasion, sharing to his followers that the anniversary was coming up and his other notable days in the same week would happen.

What a week! Dec 25…Christmas Day. Dec 28…40th anniversary of my first “Wheel” on NBC daytime. Dec 31…32nd wedding anniversary. Jan 1…2022 begins. And it almost has to be better than 2021, doesn’t it? Well, doesn’t it? — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 24, 2021



Yet, in contrast to the tweet, "Pat was furious!" as per the informant. "He's put in four decades and he got ZERO recognition."

And apparently, the executives' dismissal of the celebration seemed to be related to Sajak's "slip-ups" on the show.

"Pat's under contract until the end of 2024, but he's embarrassed himself and the show too many times for the producers' liking," the insider claimed, adding that it was their way of letting the 75-year-old star know "he's overstaying his welcome - and Vanna's waiting in the wings."

Were These Claims True?

As investigated by Suggest, they said that there is "absolutely no reason" to trust the testimony of the speaking insider. It may be possible that the famed game show host will not renew his contract by the time it ends, but it is doubtful that the "Wheel of Fortune" staffers are done with him.

He has always been the front of the show for four decades, and it would not make sense for them "to kick him to the curb" after a few incidents, as per the source. If the network really pushes him out of the show, it may not be connected with the celebration snub.

Though, it is odd that they didn't celebrate any occasion for the milestone.

According to evidences, things are still fine between Sajak, White, and the whole "Wheel of Fortune" team, as per the source.

