The Boys: Diabolical, the irreverent animated spin-off series of The Boys, has just released their first look trailer.

The Boys has been a massive success on Amazon Prime, featuring talented powerhouses such as Chase Crawford, Laz Alonzo, Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jessie T. Usher, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and Karen Fukuhara as they strut their stuff on screen as corrupt superheros. As the highly-anticipated season 3 of the show is right around the corner, the previously announced spin-off series is also gearing up to go! Karl Urban released a video in which, after expressing that The Boys Fans are, "the best fans in the world," went on to announce this upcoming, eight episode animated series. Here is the first look! The show is going to explore stories that have been so far untold in the canonical world of The Boys.

The unique marriage of comedy and gore is immediately present in this first look trailer. Watching a baby blow off the heads of five men in bloody, laser-vision explosions, is living up to the show's diabolical name. We can be certain that the rest of the series will follow suit because the writing talent behind this short spin-off is STACKED. The team includes Garth Ennis, Andy Samberg, Eliot Glazer, Ilana Glazer, Justin Roiland, Ben Bayouth, Simon Racioppia, Aisha Tyler, and Awkwafina.

We cannot wait to see what new adventures and stories this show has to offer. Diabolical will be streaming on Amazon Prime on March 4th of 2022. We know we will be watching. Will you?