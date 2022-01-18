Malik McDowell has just made himself in trouble as the police found him fully exposed, leading to his arrest on Monday, January 17.

A video of the Cleveland Browns star was obtained by TMZ Sports showing the 6-foot-6 tall player was naked in public, as police officers tried to subdue him in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

He was handcuffed on his wrists and shackles around his ankles, appearing "very agitated" with the cops following his arrest.

Based on Broward County Sheriff's records, McDowell was arrested on charges of public exposure while resisting arrest with violence and aggravated battery of an officer.

The arrest information came from an office record revealing that a deputy responded to a call of a stripped naked man, who appeared to be McDowell, near a children's learning center. Apparently, McDowell allegedly stood up from a curb and left curse words.

Also added by NBC News, the NFL star was in custody pending a hearing on Tuesday afternoon, January 18, with no attorney information present.

His arrest record included a claim saying that McDowell charged toward and rammed the deputy present with his 290-pound body before hitting them in the head with closed fists. The deputy continued, "The punches were swung with extreme aggression with at least one strike hitting me on my right eye / temple area of my eye."

"When I felt the strike hit, I was dazed and felt extreme pain in the area I was struck," they added. This has led the deputy to follow him on foot, use a taser, handcuff, and arrest him, as per the arrest record.

The deputy also admitted that they sustained "permanent injury" to their eye area.

The Cleveland Browns were said to be aware of the incident, as they left a statement regarding McDowell. A representative said, "We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,"

"We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time," they added.

This was not the first time McDowell was in trouble with the law, as he faced multiple arrests since he was picked up in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, as per said source.

There was also one time when he got suspended for two games following his 2019 arrest, as he was charged with operating a vehicle and "had a strong odor of intoxicants" while resisting arrest and assault.

