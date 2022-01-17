Former "Teen Mom" star Farrah Abraham was caught on camera handcuffed after causing a scene in a modern Italian restaurant and bar.

The 30-year-old star got arrested by the LAPD Saturday, January 15, when she and her friends visited Grandmaster Recorders, Los Angeles.

A representative from the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement, "LAPD Hollywood Division responded to a battery investigation at [Grandmaster Recorders]. Security at the location was advised of a possible fight on the rooftop."

They continued, "When security attempted to escort the suspect out of location, she slapped one of the security guards. Security called LAPD and placed the suspect under [private person's] arrest for battery."

Based on the initial report from TMZ, a witness claimed that a person assaulted the group Abraham was with after the TV personality "got belligerent," leading to them being asked to leave before hitting the venue's guard.

After an initial call to paramedics, the celeb was taken into custody, only to be released not long after.

A Statement From The Star

Following her release, Farrah told the publisher, "I'm tired of being maliciously battered, attacked, conspired against while having dinner at Grand Master Records, this was a private person's arrest my lawyer is handling from here."

"It is terrifying and traumatizing that people attack me and I can not even enjoy dinner as I'm the only person out of 3 attacked and harassed when. I look forward to court as always, warning this place is a danger to public figures."

Further explaining her claims, she shared that a worker from the establishment attacked her and alleged that they filmed the whole scene "to leak to the media." Also adding to that, Farrah was said to be the only one attacked, while her two friends were not.

READ ALSO: Kevin Durant Suffers From This Diagnosis Following MRI Scan, Will the NBA Star Be Able to Return for the Playoffs?

In an article from Daily Mail, Abrahan was seen in Los Angeles, with law books in hand, showcasing her scratches and bruises after her latest arrest.

A muted video followed it on her official Instagram account, showing her being pinned to the ground by a masked man, unclear if it was a security guard.



Farrah even reposted support from her fans and friends via her Stories, also saying in one photo, "For the record I would never touch, Harm, or continue cycles of abuse or hatred. I couldn't use my phone to call police as you clearly see I'm the one being attacked and lied about."

"Can't wait for court and pressing charges as that is what I would do and is the 3rd time this year I am having to deal with being targeted and assaulted. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! My ptsd [sic] can't handle anymore attacks," she concluded.

READ MORE: Tiffany Haddish In Trouble After Doing This Behind Wheels, What Happened to the Comedian? [Report]