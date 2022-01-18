"Dance Moms" alumni Abby Lee Miller reportedly filed a lawsuit against a Hampton hotel inn for an incident that happened in the past.

According to reports, the reality show personality was "struck by a falling door" at the Hampton Inn & Suites and is now taking steps to file charges against them after obtaining injuries from the alleged experience.

Based on an article by the Daily Mail, the incident occurred in August 2020 at the mentioned Santa Monica hotel inn.

Abby Lee Miller Files Lawsuit

Miller is now suing the establishment and is demanding a minimum of $8.5 million over claims of negligence, discrimination, emotional distress, and false imprisonment in connection with the event. The article mentioned how records show that the 56-year old stayed at the hotel from March until October of the same year.

The dance instructor was restricted to using a wheelchair for the past four years since being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2018. And according to court documents reviewed by TMZ, Miller had also wheeled herself into her hotel room's bathroom, where moments later she would be crushed by a 300-pound door.

The publication reported that the TV personality stated in her lawsuit that after she was done using the bathroom, she tried to leave but was stuck on the doorframe as the back left wheel of her chair got caught under the sliding door.

After several attempts to free herself, the heavy door allegedly crashed down and pinned Miller in her wheelchair, where she was trapped between the doorway for almost 12 minutes.



Abby Lee Miller's Case

The legal papers revealed that the TV personality shouted for help during that time and was found moments later by two hotel staff who lifted the heavy-duty door off of her. An ambulance arrived at the scene, quickly took the victim to a nearby hospital.

Miller shared in her court statement that she is still suffering from the incident and undergoing physical therapy for the alleged injuries to her head and shoulders that she had obtained from the episode.

Moreover, the celebrity confessed that after she had returned from the hospital, she still endured a lot of suffering while staying at the establishment.

These hardships had to do with her wheelchairs, like having a hard time getting through the hallway when housekeeping carts block the way, inaccessible laundry rooms due to small entryway, and even door to the hotel's pool and gym areas were a struggle to open for a disabled person like Miller.

The Hampton Hotel Inn & Suites have been contacted by several media outlets but have yet to comment on the recent news.

