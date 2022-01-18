Alexa Nikolas has also butted in on slamming Jamie Lynn Spears for her alleged lies from her new memoir, "Things I Should Have Said."

Based on a statement the actress released on her official Instagram, Nikolas described Spears as "toxic" and "fake," adding that she has been "lying up a storm" in her book, set to be released on January 18, 2022. She even wrote, tagging her ex-co-actress, "@jamielynnspears forget all your crocodile tears and unfollow me. Ooh-ooh-ooh."

Following the initial post, a few more days later, the 29-year-old also posted a photo of herself in tears, saying, "This is what lying and bullying continues to do to others," she wrote in the caption. "I've been crying over here while taking care of my daughter and myself."

Nikolas On Spears' Book

She continued in her post, "You want to be tough. You want to be soft. You want to move on. You want to get over it. But then you are quickly reminded once again that you are human and you have feelings.... It's hard. Really f**king hard. Reading more cruel lies tonight really broke me down. It's not fair. It's not just. I'm just here processing it all. Goodnight."

Also, based on her earlier post, she described Spears reaching out to her as "insincere." After reaching out to her once again, Nikolas also talked about what the singer said in her book. She admitted, "Nothing she said in her book about me actually happened."



"I wish I could go back in time and tell my 12-year-old self that you are actually extremely lucky to not have a friend like her. You are way better off without her. You don't need toxic people in your life like that and you deserve better," she freely exclaimed.

More Lying Accusations Against Young Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears has been headlining more recently after appearing on "Good Morning America" to promote her said book. The issue with Nikolas came after her pop sister, Britney, also spoke up on Twitter regarding her youngest sibling's claims as an attempt to "sell a book at my expense" and debunked the information regarding locking themselves up in a room while the singer has a knife on her hand.

Spears was also called out following her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, speaking about her relationship with Britney. She said that she "didn't choose" to be a part of the issue that defined much of Britney's time in the public spotlight.

She said in the podcast, "My whole life I felt like I didn't matter," while trying to burst into tears. "So it's like I just wish that matter." Many netizens have reacted to Spears' viral video, claiming how she was "faking her tears" and saying that she's trying to be "a victim."

