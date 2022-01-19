Andre Leon Talley, a giant in the fashion world and former creative director of Vogue Magazine, has passed away at the age of 73.

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, the fashion icon died on Tuesday at a hospital in New York.

At the time of this writing, Talley's cause of death remains a mystery, and it's unclear what kind of medical condition he has that led him to stay in a hospital in White Plains.

Per the outlet, the former "America's Next Top Model" judge became one of Vogue's instruments for vision and direction.

He was an icon of the magazine in the 80s to 90s. His hard work eventually paid off when he became a news director from 1983 to 1987.

Talley later became Vogue's creative director the following year.

His work at the magazine didn't stop there as he took the position for seven years. He later got promoted as the editor-at-large before he left in 2013.

The fashion visionary's ties with Vogue didn't stop there as he continued to contribute in several ways, including a guest in their podcast.

Talley is a giant in the fashion world. He also became a trailblazer, not just for his vision and the way he curates fashion choices but also for pushing POCs on the runway, specifically Black fashion models.

He got several appearances in TV shows throughout his career, such as a cameo in the hit HBO series "Sex and the City."

He also became a judge on "America's Next Top Model" from cycle 14 to 17 alongside Tyra Banks.

Lastly, he was a frequent guest at the "Wendy Williams Show."

According to Advocate, Talley developed close relationships personally and work-wise with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as well as another fashion icon, the late Karl Lagerfeld.

The Fashion World Mourns for the Death of André Leon Talley

Shortly after the news of his death circulated online, many fans immediately took to Twitter to pay homage to the late fashion icon.

"Too many greats entering the ancestral realm. But their impact will always be felt and spoken about. Rest well, André Leon Talley," The New York Times best-selling author Morgan Jenkins wrote.

"No one told a story like Andre Leon Talley. His inflection, his intonation, his hand gestures: He could spin a fairy tail out of a ruffle or a sleeve. He breathed fashion. He broke barriers in this industry. He was original, funny, biting, ornate, and utterly fabulous," YouTube's head for fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg, wrote.

"Rest in peace to Andre Leon Talley. What a loss for the fashion community and the world of art at large. An icon and pioneer through and through. Andre we will never forget you," another fan wrote.

