Princess Diana is one of the most beloved Royals of all time due to her charitable work and overall impact on the public. Behind closed doors, the late Princess is said to be the same person. There was one moment where Queen Elizabeth II's request, but she had to refuse; what happened?

Throughout the history of royal family weddings, royal brides usually wear expensive jewelry pieces from Her Majesty's collection and the majestic tiaras and crowns that the Queen lends to the bride.

In 1981, Princess Diana tied the knot with Prince Charles. Her enormous puff sleeves and long trained dress captured the hearts of the public, and it made headlines at the time.

However, something is missing from her look, a tiara from Queen Elizabeth II's collection.

Per Express UK, the Princess of Wales is said to have refused to wear Her Majesty's suggestion because of her priceless family heirloom.

At the wedding, which was watched by 3,500 guests and over a whopping 750 million people on TV worldwide, Diana wore an interesting piece of jewelry.

To accessorize and finish her silk taffeta gown and its 25-foot train, Princess Diana wore the Spencer tiara, an heirloom that had belonged to the family for nearly a century.

READ NOW: A MUST-READ AND A MUST-WATCH! Tom Hanks Announced to Star in Adaptation of Fredrik Backman's Best Selling Novel 'A Man Called Ove'

According to the Royal Watcher, the eye-catching tiara was created in different elements.

It all started in 1919 when the tiara was given to Lady Cynthia Hamilton, Princess Diana's grandmother, by Lady Sarah Spencer, an unmarried woman.

A rare picture of Cynthia, Countess Spencer wearing the Spencer Tiara! https://t.co/3GK0ktW9cp pic.twitter.com/7Dad9voFyt — The Royal Watcher (@saadsalman719) June 24, 2019

The piece was reportedly acquired through her collection, which started in the 1870s.

The family heirloom was not the only tiara offered to the Princess during her wedding day. The outlet also noted that Queen Elizabeth had given her an option to wear the Lover's Knot tiara.

Per diamond experts at Steven Stone, the majestic diamond and pearl tiara was originally designed for Queen Mary in the early 1910s.

The possession of the tiara was given to her granddaughter.

"Queen Elizabeth II reportedly presented it to Diana for her royal wedding day in 1981, although she respectfully declined and opted to wear her father's Spencer's Family Tiara instead," the expert said.

Diana was still able to wear the lover's knot tiara on several occasions, and it is believed that the design was one of her favorite pieces.

However, she had a problem at the time because it was so heavy that it hurt her head.

READ ALSO: Did Someone Say COMMUNICATION? Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Trying to Keep It Civil! Do They Agree On What That Means