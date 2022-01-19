Prince Andrew no longer has a face to be in front of the royal fans again.

Prince Andrew has no choice but to face the civil lawsuit case filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, as a US court judge denied his request to dismiss the filing. With that development, Queen Elizabeth II - through Buckingham Palace - relinquished his military titles and royal patronages.

Her Majesty herself mentioned in her exclusive statement that Prince Andrew is facing his legal headache as a private citizen. With that, the royal family excused themselves in the Duke of York's future moves in cleaning his name.

But regardless of his efforts and ways to win back the public trust, Prince Andrew reportedly lost everything already and that his royal life is officially over following the filing.

Here's Why Prince Andrew's Life Already Came to An End

In the latest episode of The Telegraph's Royal Insight video series, royal expert Camilla Tominey shared her thoughts on Prince Andrew's attempt to restore his reputation amid his legal battle.

According to the news outlet's associate editor, proceeding with the case would allow Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at ease. But no matter what the Duke of York chooses to do, he would leave different impressions on royal fans.



"If he doesn't say anything about this ongoing legal case, he's accused of - sort of - hiding behind his royal privilege. And if he does speak out, he's then accused of damaging the monarchy in the process, so it's an impossible position to be in," Tominey explained.

She noted Queen Elizabeth II's famous line, saying that royals can only be around for as long as the public wants them to. However, the expert believes that, whatever the outcome of the civil lawsuit would be, Prince Andrew's career as a royal is already over.

Tominey added that the duke could not be present at the celebrations of Queen's Platinum Jubilee as he is highly likely to outshine his mother and the important day.

She then proclaimed that, whatever happens with the case, Prince Andrew no longer has a space in the royal family as his royal patronages and military titles would be distributed to the remaining members of the royal family in the next few days.

On top of that, the fact that Giuffre was indeed a victim of Jeffrey Epstein, by the association of Ghislaine Maxwell - who were both close to Prince Andrew - made the situation more favorable to the accuser.

The exact trial date has not been decided yet, but it would surely ignite the end of Prince Andrew's stint as a royal.

