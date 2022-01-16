Queen Elizabeth II is yet to take a rest from all the issues the royal family members caused in the past months.

Unfortunately, Queen Elizabeth II has to face all miseries in the monarchy alone following Prince Philip's death. As the Duke of Edinburgh's first death anniversary nears, Her Majesty found herself in a tough time again as a royal expert mentioned how Prince Andrew's attendance in the event could affect the commemoration.

On royal expert Neil Sean's official YouTube channel, he shared a video titled "The Queen Another Bombshell!" According to Sean, Queen Elizabeth II has to make a tough decision whether to allow Prince Andrew to attend Prince Philip's memorial service or not.

"In the Spring of this year, there is a memorial service for the late and wonderful Prince Philip. This creates another dilemma for the Queen because as we know Prince Andrew is now a private citizen," he said.

He then warned that if Prince Andrew appears at the memorial, then it would cause the public to view the royal family as something different. However, he did note that the Palace clarified nothing has decided yet, and whether the Duke of York would attend is still up in the air.



Still, Sean himself shared his opinion on the current question, saying that it would also be appalling if he was not invited since Prince Philip was his father, too.

For now, Prince Andrew has the choice to decide whether he would fully leave his royal life and make things easy for the Queen.

The Latest on Prince Andrew's Status

Sean's comment came after the MP for York launched a massive plea to remove Prince Andrew's Duke of York title.

According to Rachael Maskell, Prince Andrew should not have the title another day longer following the US court judge's verdict over his request to dismiss the case. She explained that the royal prince might harm the city sooner than expected because of his dealings.

"There's a very serious allegation made against this man of privilege & entitlement. I'm working with agencies to tackle sexual violence & misogyny. #NotInYorksName," she said.

Currently, Prince Andrew no longer has his military titles, and royal patronages after Queen Elizabeth II revoked them amid his legal battle.

