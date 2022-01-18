Prince Andrew's past relationship with Ghislaine Maxwell has been brought to the spotlight amid his civil lawsuit case.

For years, Prince Andrew, Maxwell, and Epstein shared a close relationship that the two latter individuals managed to enter the royal grounds freely. While it has been known that Maxwell was Epstein's ex-girlfriend, an ex-royal guard recently claimed that the socialite also had a relationship with the royal prince.

In a new ITV documentary, "Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Pedophile," which is set to air on Tuesday, former palace guard Paul Page revealed that Maxwell became a regular visitor in the palace from 2001.

At that time, the Duke of York and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, were also photographed in the confidante's home in London.

But aside from Prince Andrew's connection with his accuser, he reportedly had a relationship with Maxwell.



"From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace at will, we realized - suspected - that she may have had an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew," Page said. "A colleague of mine remembered her coming in four times in one day. She kept coming in and out, in and out."

More Individuals Assumed the Same

Aside from the ex-palace guard, Maxwell's banker friend shared the same sentiment in the documentary,

According to Euan Rellie, the duo surely became intimate in the past, especially as seen in the "warmth" they shared with each other.

"I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been girlfriend and boyfriend in the past," he said, as quoted by The Telegraph. "They had an easy warmth around each other."

Rellie became friends with Maxwell at Cambridge University. He recalled how she described Prince Andrew as her friend and not Epstein's.

Prince Andrew nor the Palace has not commented on the duke's potential past relationship with Maxwell. But it is worth noting that the duo is now facing separate legal headaches due to crimes related to Epstein.

The British socialite was found guilty of five counts against her, leading to up to 65 years in prison. It includes trafficking teens who the late sex trafficker abused.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew recently lost his military titles and royal patronages amid the civil lawsuit filed by Giuffre.

