In another sad story out of the entertainment world, French actor Gaspard Ulliel and star of the upcoming Marvel's Moon Knight has died tragically at the age of 37.

For those who may not know of Ulliel, the actor gained notoriety by playing a young Hannibal Lecter in the prequel Hannibal Rising, as well as his work in the film Saint Laurent where he was the titular fashion icon Yves Saint Laurent. In 2002 and 2003, Ulliel was nominated for a Cesar Award in the category of Most Promising Actor, later taking home the award in 2004 for his part in A Very Long Engagement and again in 2017 where he won Best Actor for It's Only the End of the World.

The cause of death, according to Deadline and AFP, was due to a head injury caused during a skiing accident on Tuesday from which the actor did not recover. The collision happened on the slopes in the Savoie region of France, where he was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble. Authorities in the area have been responding to multiple accidents due to hard snow and ice along the slopes where Ulliel was skiing, including a 5-year-old girl who dies after being struck by a fellow skier.

Ulliel's role on the Disney+ Moon Knight series, which stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, will be Anton Morgart aka Midnight Man. The show is due to stream on March 30th.

Gaspard Ulliel is survived by his only son, who he had with model and singer Gaëlle Piétri.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family.