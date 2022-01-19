Alec Baldwin will need to deal with another lawsuit unrelated to the ongoing probe into the "Rust" shooting incident.

Following the fatal shooting incident, Baldwin and several "Rust" movie staff have been named in several legal filings for allegedly failing to follow safety and other regulations on set. Most recently, the actor gave up his phone to the authorities as part of the search warrant approved by a court.

But while the "Rust" shooting investigation is yet to come to an end, Baldwin received another lawsuit for allegedly defaming a late Marine.

Alec Baldwin vs. Rylee McCollum's Family

The August 26 bombing outside the Abbey Gate of Hamid Karzai International Airport killed 13 US service members - including the then-20-year-old Rylee McCollum. At that time, they were assisting supposed evacuees to be flown out of Afghanistan following the Taliban attack.

The troops were killed following the Biden administration's chaotic withdrawal from the country. After the young Marine died, the actor found one of his sisters on Instagram and sent her a $5,000 check for McCollum's widow, Jinnah Crayton, and their then-newborn.



The Casper Star-Tribune reported that the family sued Baldwin for defamation after the actor allegedly accused McCollum's family of being insurrectionists. He reportedly told Marine's sister, Roice, that the check was part of his tribute to a fallen soldier.

But only this month, Baldwin called Roice an insurrectionist when she took part in the riots around the capital. He reportedly commented after she posted a photo of her at the Washington Monument on her Instagram page.

However, Cowboy State Daily confirmed that Roice only attended a demonstration supporting President Donald Trump. The news outlet also clarified that she was not involved in the riots and was never subjected to any crimes during the chaos.

"Are you the same woman I sent the $ for your sister's husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?" Baldwin reportedly wrote on Roice's Instagram post. "When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn't know you were a January 6th rioter."

The lawsuit included the screenshots of Baldwin's messages, showing how he also referred to her as a "January 6th rioter."

Although none of the family members was involved, Roice hit back at Baldwin and said protesting is legal in the US. But Baldwin did not stop there as he warned her that he reposted her photo.

McCollum's sister then suffered from hate messages from Baldwin's followers, prompting her and her family to file the lawsuit.

Baldwin's representative has not commented on the new filing yet.

