Brian Laundrie's case has not released a new update, but people continuously ask whether his parents finally received charges related to the crime.

For months, people have been petitioning to have Chris and Roberta face jail time for allegedly helping Laundrie get away with murder before killing himself. So far, the fugitive himself was only charged with illegal bank card use for making unauthorized withdrawals during the period when Gabby Petito was missing.

Unfortunately, with his death, he still has not been charged with potential lawsuits related to Petito's death.

With that, questions whether Chris and Roberta would be charged instead came to the spotlight as more people seek justice for the late YouTuber.

Will Chris and Roberta Laundrie Face Jail Time?

On Twitter, users started questioning whether Laundrie's parents would be charged with anything since they helped their son.

One said, "Did they ever charge Brian Laundrie parents with anything? Because they definitely helped him.."

Unfortunately, nothing has been proven true yet, and the lack of development in the case would make it harder for the authorities to find out whether Chris and Roberta helped their son in any way.



Despite that, a change.org petition now aims the FBI, Governor Ron DeSantis, and Governor Mark Gordon to make a massive move in filing a lawsuit against the parents.

The user, named Whitney Willett, addressed the petition "Charge Christopher and Roberta Laundrie with Accessory-after-the-fact" to the aforesaid higher-ups.

READ ALSO: Johnny Depp Was NOT Called Overrated Out of Disrespect, Defends Brian Cox

"Their refusal to speak to the Pepito family while Gabby was missing, to cooperate with police regarding her disappearance, or to report Brian missing in a timely fashion is demonstrative of their intent to help Brian avoid arrest and punishment for his involvement," the description explained.

Amid the plea, Florida-based attorney John M. Phillips - who is not involved in the case - told InTouch Weekly that Chris and Roberta could indeed face jail time if they are charged with "obstruction of justice" or being an accessory.

The legal expert said that lying to the authorities could lead to legal charges.

However, he did note that Laundrie's parents do not have the responsibility to cooperate with authorities. But they could be charged with those crimes if they truly knew where Brian once, if he told them he killed the YouTuber, or if they helped him escape.

READ MORE: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet's REAL Reason Behind Divorce Filing Publicized: Was Third-Party Involved?