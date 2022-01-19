Machine Gun Kelly shared a bizarre detail on Megan Fox's engagement ring after he popped the question last week. More recently, fans online shared their reaction to the situation, saying they are tired of seeing the phrase "love is pain."

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, and his fiance recently spoke to Vogue Magazine when they attended Dolce & Gabanna's fall 2022 menswear fashion show in Milan, Italy.

Kelly opened up about a significant detail of the custom two-stone ring he gave to Fox when they got engaged.

He mentioned that when his lover tries to take it off, "it hurts," before saying "love is pain!" (via People Magazine)

Speaking about the engagement ring, the "Bloody Valentine" hitmaker said it is made out of a "thoroughbred Colombian emerald" that hasn't been treated.

The stone was reportedly carved into a teardrop shape after it was mined. The other stone, a diamond, was directly from his jeweler, Stephen Webster.

MGK opted for two expensive stones because the ring can "come apart to make two rings." It's bound together in one piece by a magnet.

"So you see how it snaps together? And then it forms an obscure heart," he added.

According to the jeweler who shared a close-up snap of the ring, Kelly mentioned during the creative process that Fox's birthstone is emerald; on the other hand, MGK was diamond.

Speaking about the details of the ring, the jeweler said it's "both modern and quite extraordinary."

Regarding the price tag of the engagement ring, diamond experts believe it could be worth up to a staggering amount of $500,000.

READ NOW: Queen Elizabeth II Has Death Premonition? Monarch Reportedly Convinced She Won't Make It Until The End of 2022

Fans Aren't Happy with the Detail

After MGK spilled information about the ring's hidden detail, many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions.

One fan mentioned that they are tired of hearing the phrase "love is pain" and offered an explanation, writing, "I'm tired of hearing the words "love is pain" without its proper context. No, it's not. Love is joy, happiness, bliss, etc. Unrequited love, or its loss or removal, or the loved one in pain, is pain."

Another fan poked fun a the situation to share a meme that reads, "he is definitely a red flag, but red's my fave color so what it do baby."

"This couple keeps getting more and more confusing.. At this point I don't know what season we are in but it just keeps getting crazier," another fan wrote.

READ ALSO: Ben Affleck Falling Apart Due To Media Pressure After Dating Jennifer Lopez? Close Friends Worried Due To Actor's Life Decisions [Report]