According to reports, Queen Elizabeth II is sure that she is about to die.

The National Enquirer said that the monarch is gradually frailing as a result of her health concerns last year, and that she is unlikely to live until the end of 2022.

Her recovery was hampered by the deaths of two of her closest friends.

Duchess Ann Fortune FitzRoy died on Dec. 3 at the age of 101. She was Her Majesty's servant for almost 54 years.

Diana Maxwell, who served on the Queen's service staff for 34 years, died on December 29th at the age of 90.

According to an insider, Queen Elizabeth II was devastated by the two deaths, to the extent where she had to cancel her Christmas celebrations at Sandringham.

"Insiders believe the Queen's poor health exacerbated the pain, prompting her to cancel her customary Christmas vacation to Sandringham amid worries she wouldn't make it through the year." These losses have been more difficult for her because of her weak status."

Queen Elizabeth II has been the subject of several death rumors in recent years, as she is the longest-serving monarch in British royal family history.

Several news sites said she didn't have much time left when she reached 90. She is, nevertheless, still alive and well five years later.

Queen Elizabeth II's Health Suffered Last Year

Last year, the Queen had back-to-back health issues.

Queen Elizabeth II was sent to hospital in November and released the next day for examinations, according to Buckingham Palace.

They did not, however, provide any information about her illness or the nature of the testing.

She was compelled to "reluctantly" postpone many commitments due to her physicians' advise that she should rest for the next few days.

After being released from the hospital in October, Queen Elizabeth II was claimed to be in "excellent spirits" and urged to rest.

Similarly, the Palace provided no details on the tests that were carried out. However, she was seen using a cane throughout that month.

The Truth About The Queen Dying

Despite her health issues, the Queen was able to fully recover.

Several sites have continued to claim that she is dying, with some projecting that she will not live past 2022, yet Queen Elizabeth II has defied all odds.

As a result, the National Enquirer's allegation should be taken with a grain of salt, as its assertion lacks foundation and verification.

The Palace will be the first to report the Queen's death, rather than numerous other sites.

