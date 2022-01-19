Ben Affleck has been headlining recently for admitting that Jennifer Garner is to be blamed for his alcoholism, which has made his friends worry due to speculations following the issue.

Last month, December, the actor spoke candidly about his past relationship with Garner while promoting his new movie, directed by George Clooney, "The Tender Bar."

At that time, during his appearance on the Howard Stern Show, the 49-year-old opened up about his alcoholism while married to the "Gone Girl" star. He stated, "I'd probably still be drinking. It's part of why I started drinking ... because I was trapped."

"I was like 'I can't leave 'cause of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution," the "Argo" director added.

What About the Affleck-Lopez Relationship?

Meanwhile, according to OK! Magazine via Suggest, Affleck's inner circle, is worried that the actor got his life falling apart. The said publisher left speculation that the media pressure has given the actor and his current girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, has him "not thinking straight."

One source believes, "[Affleck's] making a lot of bad decisions," following his recent comments talking about "being trapped" with Garner. They also added, "It's troubling that he's taking out his frustrations on Jen, who tried to help him with his sobriety."

The "Gigli" actor was also terrified to mess things up with his relationship with his current GF. Apart from the chaos he had with his love life, his career was also "starting to flag" His box office sales were said to be flopping, and he seemed to be "hyper-focused" with getting back on his toes for his career, the magazine explained.

The informant concluded that the actor is "putting impossible demands on himself ... he's a ticking time bomb waiting to explode."

Are These True?

As investigated by Suggest, there were points made that are not accurate. First, Affleck could not handle the media pressure he had when he first dated Lopez in 2003. The source described him as a "veteran" for this issue, as they are far better at dealing with the attention.

The second point was regarding Garner; Affleck apologized for what he said as he was misquoted, leading to a social media backlash. He once talked about it on the "Jimmy Kimmel" show, saying, "The irony is I was really happy with [the interview], you know. I thought, 'Wow I should do more honest exploratory, you know, self-evaluating things.'"



