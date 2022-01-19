Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland are keeping their fingers crossed that 2022 will finally be the year they get married after a significant COVID-19 surge last year. Even if they have to endure two postponements as a result of the epidemic, Wells claimed that they are starting to feel married after making big decisions together - such as buying a home.

They're not just playing house during this pandemic. Their bond truly has strengthened because of the pandemic despite the constant delays in their wedding.

"We both love to watch TV. We do very well lounging together. I like to cook, she likes to eat. We've got some cute dogs that keep us entertained. We're a good team," he said. "I know that's not the most romantic thing to say, but being on someone's team, and being super supportive is really helpful in relationships, especially if you're going to get married. I think we have that in spades," he added.

The "Bachelor Nation" star also felt very touched by Sarah's massive show of support and excitement when he was entrusted with his next hosting gig, "Best in Dough." The show is by Hulu and is a one-of-a-kind food competition series. Wells cannot believe that Sarah went out her way to make sure his win is her win too.

"It was a big moment for me and she got me balloons and flowers and all this stuff, and that meant a lot because she knew how important it was to me," Wells gushed.

After putting down the shaker and tequila, the beloved bartender is now preparing to play golf alongside LPGA Tour winners and 50 other celebrities and entertainers for the Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions. Wells, Ben Higgins, Justin Verlander, Lee Brice, Larry the Cable Guy, and others will compete for a $500,000 purse in a modified Stableford style beginning on January 20th and running through January 23rd at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club. They'll be playing for $1.5 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke play, with no cut, against LPGA winners from the past two seasons.

"Listen, these are the best women in the world. Getting to see them play up close and personal, and have them just beat the crap out of me on the golf course will be will be so fun to experience and witness," Wells shared.

Fans can watch the tournament live on television. It will be airing Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 on Golf Channel and Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 on Golf Channel and NBC.

Last year, it was reported that Sarah Hyland and Wells are not in a rush to get married anymore, given the situation because they rather be safe than sorry.

"We've got time," she said. "It's difficult because you want to make sure that everybody is safe and everything, so I'm really happy that there are vaccines out right now and FDA-approved vaccines... So, hopefully next year we'll be able to have a fully vaccinated wedding."

