It was Tuesday night, January 18, when the sports community mourned the loss of a longtime ESPN announcer as Ron Franklin, who died at the age of 79.

Franklin's death was initially announced by former sports director at ABC affiliate KVUE, Mike Barnes, and his current ESPN analyst Fran Fraschilla on social media. Barnes tweeted, "If you're a sports fan, you knew Ron Franklin and his amazing voice. Incredibly talented and knowledgeable and very nice and gracious. RIP."

Just heard the sad news that my ⁦former @espn⁩ colleague, Ron Franklin, has passed away. An amazing broadcasting talent & a good man. Was a part of so many great ⁦@Big12Conference⁩ broadcasts with him. RIP, partner. pic.twitter.com/e2KhP59y8Q — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) January 19, 2022

Fraschilla also wrote, "An amazing broadcasting talent & a good man. Was a part of so many great ⁦ @Big12Conference broadcasts with him. RIP, partner." As of writing, no reports can determine the announcer's cause of death.

Sports Announcer's Controversial Days

Young announcer Franklin began his broadcasting career during his student days at the University of Mississippi. He then became a play-by-play commentator for the University of Texas for numerous years for both basketball and football. According to the New York Post, the announcer started working for ESPN in 1987.

He got fired in 2011 after a controversy involving sideline reporter Jeanine Edwards. He told Edwards off-air, "Listen to me, sweet baby, let me tell you something ..."

When Franklin was advised not to talk to her in that manner, he replied, "Okay, then listen to me a-hole."

Aside from that, he also had a separate case with another sideline reporter, Holly Rowe, whom he called "sweetheart" while on-air in 2005.

Following the 2011 incident, the radio announcer left a statement of apology, saying, "I said some things I shouldn't have and am sorry. I deserved to be taken off the Fiesta Bowl." He, later on, filed a lawsuit against ESPN for his wrongful termination and was settled out of court.

For his entire career, he also became the play-by-play voice for Houston Oilers, the sports director for KSWS in Roswell, New Mexico, KVOO in Tulsa, Oklahoma, KHOU in Houston, and KPRC in Houston.

Numerous friends and colleagues of the former ESPN announcer left their messages following Franklin's passing.

Austin American Statesman Brian Davis tweeted, "For those of a certain age, it's hard not to think of Ron Franklin as an unofficial TV voice of Texas football. Sad news, indeed. RIP."

Fox Sports Jason McIntyre also posted, "RIP Ron Franklin. Loved him on CFB/CBB games. Right there behind [Brent] Musburger, Keith Jackson, [Tim] Brando, Verne [Lundquist] in the 90s/00s. Had the gravitas for the SEC night games."

RIP, Ron Franklin. Forever a Rebel. pic.twitter.com/gUlXJE71iv — LFG Shirts (@LFGshirts) January 19, 2022



May his soul rest in peace.

