Kate Middleton is a trendy member of the royal family. She doesn't follow trends; instead, she creates them.

Her most recent look, however, has drawn the wrath of Meghan Markle admirers.

While visiting Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire with her husband Prince William for their second joint engagement of the year, the Duchess of Cambridge was chastised.

A Sussex fan accused Kate of mimicking her sister-in-look law's as soon as photos of the mother-of-three surfaced.

During her outing, Kate wore a beige coat, but a Twitter user said, "She bought all #MeghanMarkles coats."

"Kopy Kate in her Kopy Koats. No more Coat dresses for Kitty."

Another Twitter user said that Kate Middleton's outfit wasn't surprising.

Other fans of Meghan took to Twitter to accuse Kate of copying Meghan's style and coats choices.

One Twitter user referred to the outlet Kate wore during her visit to the Foundling Museum, saying, "Kate was seen today with her hair parted in the middle wearing a pantsuit, and wearing a coat with the collar popped, just as Meghan wears her coats."

She went on to accuse, "It's bad enough Kate copies Diana's clothing, but now she is trying to look like Meghan!"

Another commented on the tweet, saying, "She definitely knows how to copy Meghan's winter coats you mean. Kate never dressed this way before Meghan arrived."

#MeghanMarkle is that you? Oh damn my bad...for a minute I thought Meghan was back in the UK. Thts a bit creepy tho...she never use to dress like that. Thanks Meghan!! The Markle Sparkle strikes again! 😉 pic.twitter.com/FmIAmE4ncm — Cerebral (@Namaste_40) January 19, 2022

The Duchess of Cambridge has looked to favor coat dresses in recent years, but she has also been photographed wearing classic ones and even jackets.

Meghan Markle donned a stunning beige coat to one of her engagements with Prince Harry in New York in September.

Kate, on the other hand, appears to have first worn the beige coat in March 2021, months before the former "Suits" star's appearance in New York.

Kate wore the beige coat buttoned up when visiting the Newham ambulance station in East London with her husband.

Kate Middleton Stepping Up

Meanwhile, according to a royal observer, Kate Middleton is anticipated to take on a crucial role before she is legally required to do so.

The British monarch normally has five Counsellors of State who step in and temporarily take over the sovereign's formal duties.

The monarch's spouse and the next four individuals in the line of succession might be designated.

Gertrude Daly believes that in a few years, Kate, Princess of Wales, and future Queen Consorts, including Camilla Parker Bowles, will take up the job.

"Since Duchess Camilla is already going to be added, during Prince Charles's reign, it could make sense to add her now."

She added, "This would also set a precedence so that Duchess Kate could be added during Prince Charles' reign, as the then heir apparent's spouse."

