A royal writer has described Queen Elizabeth II's recent step as "too little, too late."

Because there was no other option, the queen has been accused of "biting the bullet" by revoking Prince Andrew's military titles and royal patronages.

Queen Elizabeth II only acted now because events pressed her hand, according to royal journalist Daniela Elser.

In a piece for news.com.au, she argued that the move is out of proportion to the gravity of the issue involving the Duke of York.

"That Her Majesty only bit the bullet on his military roles and his HRH now is to her eternal discredit."

Daniela further said, "No one has forgotten nor will anyone forget that she waited 790 days on the Andrew front after her hand was forced by developments over the last 36 hours."

Putting in doubt whether the British royal family can recover from Prince Andrew's scandal, she added that "they are just deluding themselves."

"If anyone currently enjoying a cup of Earl Grey while ensconced in a castle is under the impression that this military role and HRH maneuver will cauterize the reputational bleeding then they are just deluding themselves."

She mentioned that Buckingham Palace is already planning for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Best to get all this unpleasant business out of the way before anyone starts getting out the trestle tables for the street parties whatho!"

Prince Andrew's Military Titles Stripped

Following the dismissal of a petition to dismiss a civil action against Prince Andrew by a US judge, the royal family distanced themselves from him.

This implies that the Duke of York will be ready to defend himself against Virginia Giuffre's sex abuse case.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement when the royal titles were removed; nevertheless, many people believe this was long overdue.

Prince Andrew, on the other hand, has kept the HRH style, although it will not be used formally.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton Betrayed: Duchess of Cambridge Just Waiting For Prince Harry's 'Next Attack'?

Virginia claims that Prince Andrew sexually assaulted and battered her when she was just 17 years old.

She further says that in 2001, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell forced her into sexual meetings with the monarch on three separate occasions in London, New York, and a private island in the United States.

The Duke attempted to redeem his name by fiercely disputing her allegations, even appearing on a television appearance where many people saw him crash and burn.

Later on, Prince Andrew stepped back from his royal duties.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Verge of Bankruptcy, Mansion Secretly Being Disposed?