Recently, tickets went on sale for the World Premiere of "Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby," a dance theater stage show that opens at the Birmingham Hippodrome from September 27, 2022 until October 2, 2022. Based on the critically-acclaimed British drama series, "Peaky Blinders," the show spans five seasons and stars Irish actor Cillian Murphy.

Written by "Peaky Blinders" creator and writer Stephen Knight and billed as "dance for people who don't usually watch dance," the show has been choreographed Rambert Dance Company's artistic director Benoit Swan Pouffer and follows the love story between Murphy's Tommy Shelby and Annabelle Wallis' Grace Burgess, taking place right after the events of World War One.

Known for its stylish cinematography, interesting use of music, and gritty storylines, "Peaky Blinders" would've been the furthest property in my mind to be adapted into dance theater. However, I can't help but become excited upon seeing the photos of the dancers dressed in iconic "Peaky Blinders" style.

Will you go watch "Rambert Dance in Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby?" While you're thinking it over, here are some other films and TV shows you would never expect to have stage adaptations.

TV Shows and Films with Surprising Stage Adaptations

1. Death Note: The Musical

If you're in any way an anime fan or was simply burned by a chance encounter with the Netflix American adaptation, then you've heard of "Death Note." Based off a wildly popular manga with the intriguing concept of a notebook that kills when you write the victim's name within it, "Death Note: The Musical" pits two geniuses against each other in a fight over what constitutes true justice.

With its overly dramatic potato chip eating and themes of crime and punishment, one would not naturally assume there would be a stage adaptation of it, much less a musical one. But hey, I guess you never know what life will serve you.

2. Musical: The Prince of Tennis

In the grand tradition of pretty boys doing sporty things, sports manga "The Prince of Tennis" also received a musical adaptation. Dubbed "TenniMu," the musical follows 12 year-old tennis prodigy Ryoma Echizen and his journey to becoming a top tennis champion.

Perhaps due to "The Prince of Tennis" manga and anime being huge phenomenons, maybe I shouldn't be overly surprised at the musical's surprising popularity - it's said that "Musical: The Prince of Tennis" was especially popular among women. However, it's still tough for me to imagine how a story primarily about tennis can be choreographed for the stage.

3. Mrs. Doubtfire

Based on the Robin Williams classic 1993 movie, "Mrs. Doubtfire" followed a recently divorced actor who dresses up as an elderly female housekeeper to continue interacting with his kids. The musical made its Broadway debut on April 5, 2020 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, but went on a nine-week hiatus from January 10-March 14 due to instances of COVID-19 among cast members.

With a dubious premise by 2022 standards, "Mrs. Doubtfire" wouldn't necessarily be the first property on my mind to adapt into a stage musical. However, with its comedic tone and themes of family relationships among a broken marriage, the musical may strike a chord with audiences.

4. Silence! The Musical

If you thought psychological horror may be the perfect mining field for musical material , then you must have the same line of thinking as the minds behind "Silence! The Musical." Based on the 1991 film "Silence of the Lambs," the musical follows a female student at the FBI academy charged with tracking down serial killers. To help solve the case, the FBI student is asked to interview the brilliant psychiatrist and convicted serial killer, Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

Interestingly, the musical started life as an internet musical comprising nine songs that retold the story of the "Silence of the Lambs" film. Later, Jon and Al Kaplan added additional songs and wrote the screenplay, making it the musical that would eventually premiere at the 2005 New York International Fringe Festival. With such dark themes and horrific genre, I wouldn't have expected "Silence of the Lambs" to become an award-winning stage musical.

5. Rocky the Musical

Based on the classic 1976 film written by and starring Sylvester Stallone, "Rocky the Musical" is the rags-to-riches story of Italian-American Rocky Balboa as he competes to win the world heavyweight championship. The original film was produced on a low-budget and became a huge hit. While the musical was in the works for eight years and has a book written by Thomas Meehan and Sylvester Stallone before debuting in Hamburg in November 2012.

With the film's popularity and notoriety, it might not be a surprise for some that "Rocky" would eventually receive the musical treatment. However, with its focus on heavyweight boxing, the subject matter is certainly one that's not often tackled in the world of musical theater.

6. Evil Dead: The Musical

"Evil Dead: The Musical" is a rock musical stage play based on the "Evil Dead" film franchise originally created and directed by original "Spider-Man" trilogy director Sam Raimi. The musical follows Ash as he and four of his friends vacation at an abandoned cabin and mistakenly unleash demons during their stay.

While fighting demons may make for a strange subject matter for a musical, "Evil Dead: The Musical" proved this wrong by becoming a huge hit. The show has been performed around the world and hailed as "the next 'The Rocky Horror Show'" by The New York Times.

7. Shrek the Musical

Everyone's favorite internet meme and childhood favorite movie "Shrek" has received the musical treatment with "Shrek the Musical." Like the popular DreamWorks film it's based on, the musical is about Shrek, a disgruntled ogre who sets out to rescue Princess Fiona in exchange for the deed to his swamp so Shrek can live in peace.

While the original film has music-driven numbers, it feels somewhat odd that a franchise dedicated to making fun of Disney fairy tales would also go the route of musicals, a genre made popular by the Mouse House.

8. Batman Ninja The Show

If you're a fan of the caped crusader, then you may be in luck! "Batman Ninja The Show" is the stage play adaptation of "Batman Ninja," the 2018 Japanese animated film that sends Batman back to feudal Japan, where he must face off against familiar villains like the Joker without modern technology or his usual arsenal of crime-fighting equipment.

If you thought the animated film was bonkers enough, one look at the "Batman Ninja The Show" cast in costume will cause you to question everything you know about the Bat-verse. I'm not sure if I expected this show to exist, but now my eyes can't unsee it.

9. Handmaid's Tale : The Musical

A satiric take on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," "Handmaid's Tale: The Musical" is a fun project that's the brainchild of New York comedians Marcia Belsky and Melissa Stokoski. While not a direct adaptation of Margaret Atwood's bleak 1985 source material, the show instead transposes some of the dramatic scenarios to a group of entitled millennials.

When I think of "The Handmaid's Tale," singing and dancing certainly don't come to mind. The novel explores a dystopian future where women are controlled and treated as child-rearing "handmaids." However, it's interesting to hear that the creators first thought of the idea for the musical as a way to cope with the TV show's dark subject matter.

10. Carrie

"Carrie" is probably the one entry on this list that probably the only production that probably should've stuck with just an on-screen adaptation. Based on Stephen King's 1974 novel of the same name, the show is about a high school girl with telekinetic powers who suffers under the thumb of a religious fanatic mother and bullying from her classmates.

Deemed one of the most expensive Broadway failures, "Carrie" closed after only 16 previews and five regular performances. However, even without considering the real-world negative reception, I still feel that "Carrie" makes for a strange subject to convert into musical form.

So, here's our collection of TV shows and films with unexpected stage adaptations! Did your favorite make the list? Let us know!