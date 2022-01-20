German actor Hardy Kruger reportedly died "suddenly and unexpectedly" in his California home. He was 93.

Kruger's Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, confirmed the actor's tragic passing on Thursday. Per the representative, he untimely died on Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, Anita Park.

His family has yet to release an official statement regarding his death, but his agency and fans have since shared their tributes for the late star.

His agency penned, as quoted by Yahoo! Sports, "The fight against racism and the education of young people was his personal mission in life. His warmth of heart, joie de vivre, and his unshakable sense of justice will make him unforgettable."

Fighting On Film's Twitter page said, "We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Hardy Kruger. Best known for his appearances in many classic war films. Including 'the one that got away', 'The wild geese' & 'A bridge too far'. Rest in peace."



"Awww man. Hardy Kruger was fantastic, one of the most charismatic actors ever. Flight of the Phoenix is still one of my favorite films and he's a huge reason why," another wrote.

It remains unknown what exactly Hardy Kruger's cause of death is, but the statement of his agent about the tragic event being "sudden and unexpected" stirred his fans' curiosity.

Hardy Kruger's Legacy

Kruger was considered one of the most famous German actors of post-war cinema that he landed on several English-language afterward.

He famously appeared in the 1957 British film "The One That Got Away." The flick explores the story of a captured German fighter pilot who commits daring attempts to escape the Allies. His charm and capacity as an actor led him to score several roles since then.

Kruger also collected adventure and war movies under his belt, starring in "Barry Lyndon," "A Bridge too Far," "The Fight of the Phoenix," and "The Wild Geese," among others.

In 1978, he married his third wife, Anita Park. Years later, he retired from acting but continued his career in the industry as a director of documentaries and an author.

But among all the things that he did in his life, he initially did not want to play the role of Luftwaffe ace Franz von Werra in "The One That Got Away" as he did not want to play a war criminal role.

But in the end, it became one of the hit movies he ever starred in.

