Prince Harry got into Queen Elizabeth II's nerves with his recent move against Home Office.

Prince Harry, although he is currently in the US with his family, managed to shock Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family with his recent move. He filed a claim for a judicial review against the Home Office for its alleged decision of not allowing him to pay for his police protection in the UK.

As reported by the Independent and more news outlets, the Duke of Sussex reportedly wants to bring their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK. However, he and his family cannot return home since the UK has a greater threat to them.

While Prince Harry only wants safety and security for his family, his way of asking for permission did not impress Her Majesty that she pledged to remove one title from him again.

Prince Harry Losing Another Important Title Because of Risky Move?

Buckingham Palace officials reportedly have been trying to remove Prince Harry - and Prince Andrew - as Counsellors of State. This would allow them to fill in if Queen Elizabeth II could not cover the royal duty.



With that said, Queen Elizabeth II could remove the special honor from him in her upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebration.

"It is a genuine problem that the Palace is looking to address. Can you imagine the Duke of York having to sign official documents, for example, because the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge were both abroad, and the Queen became ill? It's not an exaggeration to say it could put the monarchy in jeopardy," an insider told Daily Mail.

Despite the plea, it has been clarified that neither Prince Harry nor Prince Andrew would lose another title unless an Act of Parliament would be passed.

But even if he retains his position as a Counsellor of State, the Duke of Sussex will reportedly not receive Jubilee medals on February 6. In a report shared by The Telegraph, it shared that both Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will not be awarded by the same recognition the Armed Forces, police, fire, emergency, and prison services are set to receive.

It would be a massive blow to Prince Harry again, as he tries to become financially independent with a bit of help from his remaining royal titles.

