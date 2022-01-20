Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has a lot more to show when it comes to her visuals.

As the daughter of Hollywood's top actress and actor, Shiloh received the spotlight from people who initially judged her for the way she dressed. Growing up, she used to have an androgynous style before finally transforming into a beautiful swan.

While she seemingly ditched her past style already, a fan-made photo shared a glimpse of what she would look like if her transformation continues.

On a news site, photos of Shiloh collaged with Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's photos went viral. The images in question showed the young star's photos taken from several "The Eternals" red carpet events.

One photo outshined others as it features Shiloh wearing a full makeup comparable to what Jolie always has.



With that, internet users quickly praised her new visuals and showered her with compliments.

One said, "shiloh jolie pitt .... she's so pretty ??"

"Shiloh Jolie Pitt were so fineee. I might simp," another wrote, sharing a video of the young star during the Marvel movie's red carpet event.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Rocks Events With New Look

Shiloh started turning heads when her mother took her to "Eternals" promotional events.

During the UK premiere of "The Eternals," she wore Jolie's Dior dress which the actress originally wore in 2019. Shiloh made her own alterations to the clothing, transforming it into an A-line mini dress.

In addition, she also wore a deconstructed version of Jolie's Gabriela Hearst dress which she wore during the "Women for Bees" event. Her sibling, Zahara, also did the same by wearing an Ellie Saab dress which Jolie sported at the 2014 Oscars.

While Shiloh showed massive changes in her fashion now, Jolie once revealed that the daughter wanted to change her name to John when she was still exploring her gender.

"She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits. So it's a suit with a tie and a jacket and slacks, or a tracksuit. She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers," she told Vanity Fair in 2010.

She told Reuters she would never force Shiloh to become someone she is not.

As Shiloh herself wants to dress like her mother this time, it will only take a short time now before she can totally be her own version of Angelina Jolie.

