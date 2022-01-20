Prince Andrew faced another major snub as a secondary school in Canada, that was named after him, promised a major rebranding for the next school year.

Following Prince Andrew's birth in 1960, a school in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, named its institution Prince Andrew High School to honor the royal prince. However, it will now undergo a major rebranding amid the Duke of York's destructive legal battle.

In a report shared by The Telegraph, it shared that the school reportedly aims to "continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match." If It continues to bear Prince Andrew's name while the royal prince is embroiled in a civil lawsuit, the school would not be able to do its mission.

Its principal, Craig Campbell, also confirmed the news in an e-mail, saying, "The name of a school should be reflective of our school community and uphold our values as a safe and inclusive learning space for all. Our hope is to continue to build our identity as a positive, supportive and respectful community, with a name to match."



As of the writing, the Duke of York's reputation is in hot waters after his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly assaulting her when she was a teenager. Their court appearance has since been scheduled in New York in autumn unless they would reach a financial settlement before the date.

Prince Andrew High School No More

Following the announcement, CBC detailed that the school made a six-person committee that will be responsible for renaming the institution. The group is composed of students, school advisory council members, staff, and the community.

People will also be asked to submit and suggest new names for the school. After collecting them, the committee will evaluate them and launch a student vote. The top three recommendations will then be sent to the Halifax Regional Center for Education to seek their final approval.

Principal Campbell then asked everyone's participation as they embrace new changes in the school, saying, "We're ready and excited to take this next step. Please stay tuned for more information in the near future."

While Prince Andrew's case only got more attention these days, the change name has been in the making for two years already. In 2019, the chair of the Prince Andrew school advisory council Belinda Oxner said it is hard to see their children be in a building where they do not feel safe because of the allegations being thrown to the royal prince.

