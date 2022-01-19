Is Savannah Guthrie desperate to dethrone Hoda Kobt on the "Today" show?

Guthrie and Kotb are currently spearheading the "Today" show. But in comparison, Guthrie serves as the senior as she started six years before her co-anchor did.

Guthrie initially worked with Matt Lauer before leaving due to his inappropriate sexual behavior. Meanwhile, Kotb took over Lauer's position following his firing.

Following these developments, the former White House correspondent reportedly gained full control over the NBC show that she now wants Kotb out to let herself become the sole queen.

In a report shared by National Enquirer, it revealed that Guthrie plans to dismiss the show's plot to boost its ratings. It includes bringing back Kathie Lee Gifford or kicking out co-host Jenna Bush Hagger. However, she would not reportedly let that happen.

Guthrie reportedly used her recent birthday party to determine who she could really trust.



"Nobody wanted to go because of coronavirus concerns, but nobody wants to upset Savannah. She now has more power than Lauer or Katie Couric ever did! If you upset her, you're not going to last very long at NBC!" a source exclaimed.

Does Guthrie Want Kobt Out?

Nothing has been proven true about the claim yet. While Guthrie indeed received more spotlight following Lauer's departure, nothing has changed on her position at "Today."

The show will not work without them, so it is highly unlikely they would sacrifice the show's ratings to grant their desires.

On top of that, Guthrie and Kobt publicly showed their close relationship and how they are doing well in spearheading the show.

READ ALSO: Gaspard Ulliel Tragically Dies At 37 Following Fatal Ski Accident [REPORT]

The duo constantly shares sweet messages to each other, telling their viewers how they act like real siblings on and off the camera.

In 2018, Guthrie and Kobt sat for an interview with Parade, where they shared how they started bonding inside a small office at NBC years ago.

"I also noticed Hoda's purse is basically like mine: It's like carrying a trash bag around everywhere. It was splayed open, and lying there was a bottle of Coffee-mate, and I was like, I understand this woman," Guthrie said.

With that said, it is implausible that the two are arguing and taking advantage of each other to reign the show.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Downfall: Royal's Life Now Over Because of THIS, According to Royal Expert