Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's relationship seems to be heating up as they constantly spend time together. However, their connection is reportedly getting the way of the comedian's career priorities as reports claim that he's been acting like "a total diva" and missing his rehearsals for his show; could this be true?

According to a report published by The Sun this week, Davidson's recent outings with Kardashian are starting to annoy his "Saturday Night Live" colleagues and co-cast members.

The comedian last appeared on the show on January 15, but days before that, he was spotted on a pizza date with the SKIMS CEO in Los Angeles, California.

An insider spoke to the outlet, saying Davidson "has become a total diva."

The comedian, who recently hosted a New Year's Eve special with Miley Cyrus in Miami, is reportedly missing out on any rehearsals, but he was still able to make it to the show.

"Normally, if you miss any rehearsals, you are out of the show on Saturday night, and the cast is starting to turn on him," the source added.

In addition, Davidson reportedly got security whenever he's outside the building of NBC, and his co-stars are not in favor of it.

"Colin [Jost] married an actual movie star [Scarlett Johansson] and yet Pete is getting more attention," the source revealed.

The Truth Behind Pete Davidson's Absence on 'Saturday Night Live'

A day after the report was published, NBC debunked the claims by issuing a statement to Us Weekly Magazine.

It seems like Kim Kardashian is not hindering Davidson's career and busy schedule as their relationship has not affected his "SNL" gig.

A spokesperson for the media giant told the magazine that "no rehearsals have been missed."

The representative insisted that the report was "not true."

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Continues to go out on Dates

Despite living on different coasts as Kardashian is based in Los Angeles, California. At the same time, Davidson mainly stays in New York for his work; their distance isn't a problem for their relationship as they continue going out on dates.

Earlier this month, the couple jet-setted to the island of Bahamas for a New Year vacation.

Last week, the couple went on a secret date at Jon and Vinny's restaurant in Los Angeles. The pair reportedly packed on the PDA as onlookers saw them share a kiss.



A man named Michael Bellavia claims that they arrived at the place around 8 p.m., and they sat at a corner booth.

"Him facing out to the restaurant and her facing just him. They were kissing at their table," the man said.

The couple was reportedly "intimate" and "leaning into each other" throughout the evening.

