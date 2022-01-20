According to Variety, Lady Gaga recently admitted in a recent U.K. cast conversation that she had advocated for steamy scenes between her Patrizia Reggiani and Salma Hayek's Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma in "House of Gucci," and that this sexual relationship is present in one cut of the film.

Directed by Ridley Scott, "House of Gucci" is a biographical crime drama that depicts struggle within the Gucci family to retain control of the fashion house that results in the murder of its heir, Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci. During the course of the film, Patrizia consults Pina, who is a psychic, for guidance, eventually seeking Pina's help in her scheme to murder Maurizio.

On her push to make the relationship between Patrizia and Pina sexual, Lady Gaga said, "This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director because he allowed us to go there, and I remember being on set with Salma and going, 'So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?' And she was like, 'What are you talking about?'" Ultimately, Hayek was game, describing the relationship between Patrizia and Pina as a ""delicious relationship," and adding that there were several cut scenes.

For more entertainment news and commentary, please follow Enstarz! We bring you the latest on your favorite celebrities, TV shows, and films.