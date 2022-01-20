Sophia Vergara is taking on the role of real life drug lord Griselda Blanco in the upcoming Netflix mini-series Griselda.

This mini-series has been in the works for approximately eight years, and we are finally starting to get glimpses of Vergara's impressive transformation into the role. The Modern Family alum has been attatched to the role for the entierty of the process. She was linked to the project before it was set to be on Netflix. Since that time, several other actors have been added to the project. So far, this impressively powerhouse team is comprised of actors including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Alberto Ammann , Christian Tappan, Diego Trujillo , Paulina Davila , Gabriel Sloyer, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Martin Rodriguez, and José Zúñiga. With this team, we are sure that Griselda will be an absolutely unmissable limited series.

Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new limited series inspired by the Colombian businesswoman who created one of the most profitable cartels in history, which led to her being known as the “Godmother” — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/43ftcEZN57 — Netflix (@netflix) January 19, 2022

The series will be only six episodes long, each one following the turbulent and aggressive life of Blanco. Here is a picture of Sophia Vergara in one of the first released looks of this long awaited series. The perfect ambiance and uncanny likeness between the two was worth the eight year wait.

Griselda Blanco was known by many names including The Queen of Cocaine, The Black Widow, and La Madrina. She was, at one point in time, one of the wealthiest and most notoriously violent drug traffickers in the world. Having recently left her wonderfully memorable role as Gloria in Modern Family, we are excited to see Vergara stretch her acting muscles and show us just how powerful she can be.

We can't wait for Griselda to start streaming on Netflix.