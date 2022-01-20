Sir Anthony Hopkins is the subject of a fascinating narrative from Martha Stewart, who claims to have dated the actor in the past.

Stewart got candid about how she dated Hopkins in the past but decided to end it because of an unthinkable reason - his role in the highly-acclaimed 1991 movie, "The Silence of the Lambs."

But then, it's also not that surprising, because Hopkins' role can be described as decidedly creepy. That said, Martha Stewart was unable to distinguish the Welsh actor from his role, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, the convicted cannibal. This got the host giggling as a result.

"I have a big, scary house in Maine that's way by itself on 100 acres in the forest, and I couldn't even imagine taking Anthony Hopkins there," Stewart told DeGeneres with a chuckle.

"I couldn't - all I could think of was him eating, you know..." added the lifestyle guru. She hinted that she could not get the image of him eating flesh out of her mind, ruining her dating experiences with him.

"And you stopped because of that?" DeGeneres, 63, asked, to which the Martha Stewart Living namesake simply replied, "Yeah." This certainly got the audience roaring in laughter.

Stewart did not elaborate exactly when the dating and subsequent dumping happened. Still, even though she did not say exactly when she dated the "Thor" and "The Father" star, one can make some calculations.

The "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party" host was previously married to Andrew Stewart from 1961 until 1990. Hopkins, meanwhile, tied the knot with his third wife, Stella Arroyave, in 2003. In addition, since "Silence of the Lambs" happened in 1992, and Stewart is saying she has dated the actor after that movie, then the dating could have happened between 1992 and 2003.

For his performance in 1992's "The Silence of the Lambs," Hopkins won his first Best Actor in a Leading Role Oscar.

During the chat, Stewart also opened up that she doesn't have any body ink - "I have no tattoos. I wouldn't think of having a tattoo," she said. This somehow surprised the host, who said that she thinks Stewart is tough and therefore would have some ink.

"It's not about being tough - it's about, you know, growing old with tattoos that get stretched out and ugly," Stewart explained. "Let other people get tattoos."

There's a younger version of Stewart enhanced with tattoos that circulated in the past, to which the guru admired.

