It's evident that Lena Dunham is in love with And Just Like That!, the quite controversial "Sex and The City" reboot. So much so that the actress said if "Girls" will return, it'll have the same format.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter published on Wednesday, January 19, the 35-year-old actress stated that she's been inspired by the "Sex And The City" relaunch to maybe revive her iconic series Girls. Hannah did concede that the timing isn't quite perfect just yet, but it's possible that she and the rest of the Girls group will reunite in the future.

This came her to mind as Lena thought back to the early seasons of Girls, which were shot in studios where Sex And The City was shot. Prior to discussing the prospect of bringing back Girls, the actress gushed over "And Just Like That." For her, seeing the ladies reunited and accepting their middle-aged sexuality was a source of great joy. "For me, those are women who can do no wrong," she told THR.

Still, as exciting as the idea is, a reboot of "Girls" might not happen anytime soon. It can be recalled that the HBO Chief Content Officer Casey Bloy already said that network didn't have plans to revive the series anytime soon.

Lena herself admitted that for her, people would probably just be more interested in Adam Driver. "We all recognize it's not time yet. I want it to be at a moment when the characters' lives have really changed. Right now, everyone would just be wanting to see Kylo Ren," she quipped.

Lena will probably be busy in the coming years starting her own family though. She's adamant to adopt before she turns 38, she said. She's 36 now and is keen to set her plans into motion.

She had a hysterectomy five years ago because of endometriosis.

She shared, "I'll be 36 this year. I don't feel like turning 38 without a child."

Due to the introduction of the couple via common acquaintances, Dunham married Peruvian-British musician Luis Felber in late 2019.

After several failed IVF efforts, she wrote a heartfelt piece for Harper's in November 2020 about her troubles with infertility.

