The parents of fugitive Gabby Petito have reached an arrangement with the family of Brian Laundrie over their daughter's possessions and the notebook of the late fugitive.

On Thursday, Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family's attorney, verified the news.

According to Bertolino, "an agreement between the families in relation to property *including the notebook* has been reached," according to NationNews Now correspondent Brian Entin.

It's also said that Gabby's family met with the FBI on Thursday, but the purpose for the meeting is still a mystery.

In October, a notebook belonging to Brian was discovered beside his skeletal remains in Myakkahatchee Creek Park, as reported by Radar. In addition to including information on Gabby's final days with her fiancé, many people believe the book may also include information regarding her murder.

Gabby Petito's parents did meet with the FBI in Tampa today. The reason for the meeting is secret right now. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino says an agreement between the families in regards to property *including the notebook* has been reached. — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 20, 2022

ALSO READ: Girls' Reboot Featuring Middle-Aged Cast Like 'Sex and The City' Can Happen, Lena Dunham Says

As of September, Brian and Gabby's families have been at loggerheads since Brian returned on a cross-country road trip in Gabby's van without her. Things got worse when it was claimed that the Laundries rejected the Petitos' pleas for assistance in locating their missing daughter.

On September 19, authorities in Wyoming discovered Gabby's remains near Grand Teton National Park. She had been killed by strangulation.

Brian went lost in action as everyone was looking for Gabby. An extensive manhunt led to the discovery of some of his parents' claims that he had gone hiking in the area. Brian's remains were positively identified based on his dental records.

Gunshot wounds to the head were found to be the cause of death, according to the medical examiner.

In December, Brian's parents went to court and requested that they be appointed administrators of his estate, which they argued was their right. Although he had been accused with using a "unauthorized" Capital One debit card linked to Gabby in the days after her murder, his Bank of America account showed $20,000 in his checking and savings.

Nicole Schmidt, Gabby Laundrie's mother, responded to their request by filing a petition requesting the return of her daughter's belongings from the Laundries' North Port, FL, residence. Before she was murdered, Gabby had been living with them.

Bertolino asserted that Brian's parents were ready to accommodate Nicole's request, according to him.

"Nichole Schmidt filed to obtain Gabby's belongings that are in the Laundrie home or in police custody," he said last month. "Rick Stafford and I are trying to work this out cordially."

However, Gabby's murder case has not been updated by the FBI since November.

ALSO READ: Chris Daughtry Confirms Stepdaughter Hannah's Tragic Cause of Death, Scary Events Hours Before Being Found Dead Revealed