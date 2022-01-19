Chris Daughtry has identified the cause of Hannah Price's death. Hannah is his stepdaughter, who passed back on November 12. She was just 25.

In a statement to People magazine published on January 19, the 42-year-old former American Idol contestant and his family said Hannah died on November 12 from an apparent overdose of opioids. Authorities discovered Hannah's body in her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

The Daughtry family, which includes Chris' wife and Hannah's mother, Deanna Daughtry, revealed to the publication that "aafter a full investigation by law enforcement," they can now divulge more details about the untimely death of Hannah.

They revealed that Hannah had been struggling with mental illness since she was young, and "was in and out of therapy and treatment centers" in the years leading up to her death.

They also claimed Hannah was in several abusive relationships growing up. They also claimed that when Hannah's biological father died, she did not have it easy. Daughtry's family said they did not lack efforts in turning things around for her.

"As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships," the statement read. "Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

Further evidence provided by the Daughtries shows that just hours before, Hannah had phoned her family to say that her boyfriend had reportedly assaulted and stolen her car.

This led Chris and his loved ones to call the authorities to perform a wellness check on Hannah, which the authorities promptly did. The police found nothing unusual but when the police left, Hannah was found dead by her boyfriend. Authorities arrived and pronounced Hannah dead at the scene.

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her," the family said.

Despite not being her biological dad, Chris loved her very much. When the tragedy happened, the musician postponed all of his concert dates on his "Dearly Beloved" tour.

