Actor Rupert Grint recently came on Good Morning Britain to chat about the new season of his TV program Servant, but the conversation immediately drifted to his possible return to the big screen as Ron Weasley in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child." He said he wants to, but on one condition.

After the release of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2," the Harry Potter films came to an end in 2011. Although the narrative of Harry Potter's titular hero was concluded, author JK Rowling was not finished with him yet.

Both the actor and author Jack Thorne collaborated on a play, Harry Potter & the Cursed Child, which premiered in London's West End in 2016 and has been running ever since. Rumors about a film adaptation of the play have been circulating since its release.

It was recently revealed that Chris Columbus, who directed the first two Harry Potter films (The Philosopher's Stone and The Chamber of Secrets) has indicated an interest in helming the film adaptation.

He said: "I would love to direct The Cursed Child. It's a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It's a small fantasy of mine."

As it turns out, Grint, the actor who plays Ron Weasley, would also enjoy that. The 33-year-old was asked about returning to GMB when appearing on the show this week. In response to his question, he said, "I can't really think of a reason not to really, I love that character, I love that world. It's a huge part of my life. I feel this kind of ownership of Ron in a weird way."

In spite of the fact that he was eager to return to the big screen and loved the play, he had one key stipulation: " "But yeah, if the others did [the film], I think yeah." This means Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson should want to return too,

Unfortunately, Daniel Radcliffe, the Harry Potter star, does not appear to be on the same page as him. He was recently asked if he'd consider returning to the show in a more senior role. He gave a safe answer, not completely shutting out the idea, but also said that he is no longer at that stage in his life.

"You never want to close a door on anything, especially something that's been so good to me... But I do think, at the moment, I'm definitely not at a stage where I would feel comfortable going back to it," he honestly said.

The 32-year-old did leave fans with some hope, however. Radcliffe added: "Who knows if in ten, 20 years I would feel differently about that, and I think I've got a little while before I'm sort of age-appropriate for this Harry."

