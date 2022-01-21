Rumor has it that Kate Middleton and Prince William are going through conflict after a resurfaced affair claims.

One report said that the Cambridges are having trouble with their relationship after a rumored past fling overshadowed Middleton's recent birthday milestone celebration. It was claimed by Star via Suggest that "things are turning sour" between the royal couple.

Apparently, old infidelity rumors are affecting the two once again, and they found it hard to fix their situation with the overtly negative media attention.

The Affair Rumors

In early January, an independent UK journalist accused the Duke of Cambridge of burying reports about his alleged affair with Rose Hanbury back in 2019 while his wife was pregnant with their third child, Prince Louie.

Multiple UK news outlets have had evidence of the affair and his other comments, some even spoke of them on this site before legal threats saw them delete.



A Royal shouldn't be afforded extra protection from scrutiny than any other public figure.



In a tweet by Alex Tiffin, he said, "A royal shouldn't be afforded extra protection from scrutiny than any other public figure." Also referencing "William's affair with the Rose lassie," he added in a separate tweet, "No amount of legal pressure is going to erase the fact Prince William had an affair with Rose Hanbury. Enjoy your evening."

Due to this, Middleton is questioning her husband's loyalty all over again, as per said source. "Not only have the rumors resurfaced, Kate's insecurities have too," an insider said to the outlet.

They also explained that the mother of three has been arguing and checking with Prince William if Hanbury has been reconnecting with him recently.

And of course, the Duke insisted that nothing was going on between him and the socialite, and Middleton shouldn't mind the resurfacing rumors. The source continued, "They've learned from their mistakes and communicate more openly." "So that's what she's trying to do."

Were The Claims True?

Suggest debunked this story claiming that it is weak for the rumored affair was never confirmed in the first place.



Recalling the time in 2019 when there was rumored tension between Middleton and her former close friend, many people concluded that their feud was over the Prince.

Despite the rumors, neither the Cambridges nor Hanbury has commented about the issue. As also investigated by the source, the royal couple surely has resolved the problems with these rumors brought up years ago and in no way affected the Duchess' special 40th birthday.

