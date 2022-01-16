Prince Harry has been headlining recently after a statement released by his legal team regarding the real reason why his family has not stepped on the UK since their exit.

It was January 2020, when the Duke, alongside his wife Meghan Markle, announced that they will step back from their senior roles and live financially independent from the Palace. This has made the Sussexes, with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, move from the UK to California.

The Prince came back twice in the last two years for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral in April and the statue unveiling of his late mother, Princess Diana, alongside his brother Prince William. However, the rest of the Sussexes have never returned to the UK since their exit.

Prince Harry Raises Issue

Apparently, there is a reason why the Duke has yet to bring his family back. The Prince seeks judicial review of a Home Office decision not allowing him to personally pay for police protection for himself and his family in the UK.

"Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life. He remains sixth in line to the throne, served two tours of combat duty in Afghanistan, and in recent years his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats," the statement read.

"While his role within the institution has changed, his profile as a member of the royal family has not. Nor has the threat to him and his family." As said in the documents, Prince Harry's legal team issued a statement saying that his security was "compromised" last summer 2021, when he was leaving for the statue unveiling held at Kensington Palace.

The father of two continued to argue his private protection team in the States "does not have adequate jurisdiction abroad or access to UK intelligence information" needed to keep his family safe.

Double Standards in the Royal Family?

One article has noticed that there was an ongoing "double-standards" in the British government following Prince Harry's statement.

Despite being rejected for personally paying for him and his family's protection, Prince Andrew is still getting taxpayer-funded police protection while being accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexual abuse plus being involved in Jeffrey Epstein's human trafficking crimes.

They continued in the statement, "The UK will always be Prince Harry's home and a country he wants his wife and children to be safe in. With the lack of police protection, comes too great a personal risk."

It was explained that "a leak in a UK tabloid with surreptitious timing" became the reason it was necessary for them to publish a statement for clarification.

