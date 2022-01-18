Kate Middleton has been the main character of most headlines following her full potential as the future Queen Consort, yet there are things that she may not experience compared to Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen has her privileges while on the throne, which will then soon be passed on to her son Prince Charles, and to her grandson Prince William soon.

Aside from handling multiple responsibilities as a monarch, it also comes with certain perks once you become a part of the Royal Family. One example is Her Majesty's advantage of not needing a passport to travel overseas, as British passports are issued on behalf of the Queen, as per Daily Express.

What the Duchess Will Be Deprived of?

As stated in the Royal Family website, "As a British passport is issued in the name of Her Majesty, it is unnecessary for The Queen to possess one." Despite not obtaining a passport, it is still a requirement for the 95-year-old monarch to go through security checks once she leaves or enters Britain.

She will even be asked to give her personal information from full name, age, address, nationality, gender to her place of birth to the officials as a part of an identity check.

This will automatically mean that once the Duke of Cambridge takes over the throne, he too will have this perk as a king. In contrast to that, his wife Middleton still needs to carry her passport while traveling.



This privilege will further extend to her first child Prince George when he becomes king as well.

As of now, the British passports carry a message, stated on the royal's website. It continued, "Her Britannic Majesty's Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary."

According to the source, this will change to "His Majesty" once the Duke of Cornwall and Prince William ascend the throne.

This advantage is definitely helpful for the Queen's role as Head of State as she often travels as a part of her royal tours and visits.

