There are times when celebrities are losing gigs after being away from the spotlight for a long time, and Jennifer Coolidge is not an exception. More recently, the actress revealed how Ariana Grande saved her career during a "dead zone"; how did it happen?

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, the "American Pie" star explained how the "goodnight n go" hitmaker revived her career and took her out of a slump.

Grande teamed up with Coolidge in 2018 for the music video of her smash hit "Thank u, next," in which the latter reprised her iconic role, Paulette, from the 2001 movie "Legally Blonde" where she starred alongside Reese Witherspoon.

The actress mentioned that her music video appearance was the "beginning of a lot of cool things that happened" for her.

Coolidge opened up how she faced a tough time amid her career, saying she was going through a "dead zone" and "nothing much was going on," until the singer stepped in to play a game with Fallon.

Grande appeared on the show in May 2018, where she made an impression of Coolidge while playing the game "Wheel of Musical Impressions."

According to the New York Post, the actress appeared in several projects and took on many roles like the film "Promising Young Woman," "Swan Song," and "Single All the Way," since appearing in the singer's music video.

READ NOW: Louie Anderson Emmy Award Winner Actor and Comedian, One of Comedy Central's '100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time' Passes Away Due to Complications with Cancer

In addition, one of the high-profile projects that Jennifer Coolidge got was the critically-acclaimed series "The White Lotus," which was nominated for a Golden Globe, but she explained how she almost never took the role because of her physical appearance.

In an interview with Page Six, the actress revealed she didn't want to face the camera because she gained weight during the COVID-19 pandemic after her "excessive eating."

"I thought we were all going to die, I really did, so I was just eating myself to death." she said.

One day, she spoke to a friend, revealing that she was nixing the offer after gaining weight. Her friend immediately gave her advice, saying, "Jennifer this is all you have! What the f***?' She was like, 'These opportunities don't come around, you idiot!"

Coolidge eventually played the role of Tanya McQuoid.

READ ALSO: Return of King Louis The Beloved! Johnny Depp to Take on Role of King Louis XV Opposite Maiwenn in Upcoming Film