Louie Anderson, the star of Baskets and well known stand-up comedian, passed away.

Anderson passed away at the age of 68 on Friday morning. The actor and comedian had been battling cancer. According to a comment Glenn Schwartz, Anderson's publicist, said to The Hollywood Reporter, the star had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Louie Anderson had an impressive career and was well-loved by many. Back in 2004, Comedy Central named him one of their 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of All Time. Including his time acting in Baskets, he ahd an impressive film career. He played Maurice in Eddie Murphy's iconic film Coming to America in 1988 and the sequel in 2021. Anderson was also the co-creator of a series about his eight-year-old self Life with Louie. The series started running in 1994. He also took on the job of hosting a revival of the iconic game show Family Feud.

The late star won an Emmy award for his work on the show Baskets. He played the character Christine, who remined Anderson of his mother who passed away in 1990. He told the Los Angeles Times, "I'm pretty sure my mom orchestrated it from the great beyond...I mean, how would that come up otherwise? She always could have been a star herself, so she's finally getting a chance to act." When he accepted his Emmy Award he said, "Mom! We did it!...I haven't always been a very good man, but I play one hell of a woman. This is for my mother, Ora Zella Anderson, who I stole every nuance, shameful look, cruel look, loving look [and] passive aggressive line from."

Our hearts go out to all of the friends and family affected by Anderson's passing.