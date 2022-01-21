Johnny Depp is set to star as Louis XV in a new, upcoming historical drama.

The new french film, starring Depp, will follow the famous King, known as Louis the Beloved. King Louis XV had the second longest reign ever recorded in French history. (We can, therefore, be sure that there will be a lot of incredible historical content to pull from for this film!) According to Deadline, he will be co-starring alongside Maiwenn. She will play one of the king's most significant mistresses, Jeanne du Barry. Barry is known, not only for her relationship with King Louis XV but for being beheaded during the French Revolution. (Well, who wasn't?)

Maiwenn will also be directing the project. She has previously directed and starred in such films as Polisse and All About Actresses. Production will be taking place in Paris in early July according to the French magazine Closer. While many of the plot details are not being revealed, we can be sure that this upcoming film will be a dynamic look at the relationship between the King and his mistress. In a 2016 interview with Vice, Maiwenn spoke about her film My King, explaining, "A relationship is like a human being...You can be in love with someone, and he can be in love with you, but you are not in love with the relationship...Do you see the difference?" We are sure that this will be explored even more in the upcoming film.

We can't wait to see stars Johnny Depp and Maiwenn in action in this upcoming historical drama!