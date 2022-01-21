Louie Anderson, who famously appeared on "Coming to America," has died. He was 68.

A representative for Anderson confirmed that the comedian, who was recently admitted to a hospital to receive treatment for his cancer, succumbed to the dreaded disease.

In a new exclusive statement to Deadline, the actor's publicist Glenn Schwartz revealed that the "Baskets" actor lost his battle against diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) despite receiving medical attention.

Cancer Research UK explains that DLCBL develops when a person's body produces abnormal B lymphocytes. Lymphoma causes abnormal lymphocytes - or infection-fighting white blood cells - to build up in lymph nodes and other body parts.

It remains unknown when he was exactly diagnosed with the illness or if he suffered from complications caused by his health issue.



Anderson's family hoped for the best as cancer he had, although it was an aggressive one, was potentially curable. Unfortunately, he did not make it in the end.

Louie Anderson Honored After His Untimely Death

Following his death, FX, the home of Anderson's "Baskets" from 2016 to 2019, issued a statement and paid tribute to the late star. It mentioned how he won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series because of the flick.

"He truly cared about his craft and was a true professional in every sense. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and his Baskets family - Zach Galifianakis, Jonathan Krisel and Martha Kelly and all the cast and crew. He will be missed by us all but never forgotten and always bring a smile to our faces," the network said.

Comedian Bill Burr wrote on Twitter, "I always loved how effortless @LouieAnderson made stand up look. He could get an applause break with a slight change of expression or a sideway glance. A true master. Thank you for all the laughs and for being so nice. You were one of the greats! Rest In Peace."

Aside from the Emmy he garnered for his role on the FX series, Anderson won two more Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program for Fox's "Life with Louie" for two consecutive years.

Before his death, he held his most recent solo stand-up special, "Louie Anderson: Big Underwear" in 2018.

