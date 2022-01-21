Criss Angel found hope after his 7-year-old son successfully beat cancer.

Angel's family received the best gift this year as they learned that their son's cancer is in remission years after getting diagnosed with the dreaded disease in 2015.

He took his joy on Instagram and Twitter, sharing a compilation of clips they took while accompanying their child, Johnny Crisstopher, in his battle. Titled "1095," the clip highlights the 1095 days Johnny endured his cancer treatments before relapsing in 2019.

"This horrible disease impacts not just the children but all those that love them. Our hope is that as many people as possible can see 1095 - and be moved to help - so we can continue to raise awareness, improve treatment and one day find a cure," the magician captioned the post.

He also asked his followers to repost and share the video's link online so they could raise awareness altogether and help kids who are also diagnosed with cancer.

The 7-year-old son was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2015.

According to the American Cancer Society, this type of cancer can progress quickly if left untreated. What's worse is that it could be fatal within a few months.

Fortunately, Angel's family fought for Johnny's life and helped him beat the illness he unfortunately had at a very young age.

Criss Angel Documents Son's Cancer Battle

The 1095 days had been a long battle for Johnny, but his magician father made everything a little tolerable - not with magic, but with love.

In 2016, Angel announced Johnny's first remission, which happened eight months after being diagnosed with ALL. At that time, he shared his hopes with Us Weekly, saying he knew his son would be healed.

At that time, he said that his son still needed to undergo procedures - chemotherapy, blood transfusions, and spinal taps - to assure that the cancer cells would no longer grow.

"What doctors found is you have to continue treatment to kill all the cells, as there is no guarantee," Angel explained.

In the years after that, Johnny had been in and out of the hospital. Although it seemed too much for a young boy, he found the courage to fight the disease with his parents' help.

Angel also once held a benefit show not only for his child but for all young cancer patients. All proceeds of Heal Every Life Possible went to pediatric cancer research and treatment.

