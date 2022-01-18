Louie Anderson faced an alarming health issue that caused his recent hospitalization.

Anderson's longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed the comedian's recent health battle on Tuesday, saying he is being treated at a Las Vegas hospital. He revealed to a news outlet that Anderson is getting treatment for his cancer following his Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis.

According to Cancer Research UK, this type of cancer develops when a patient's body starts producing abnormal B lymphocytes. Lymphoma causes abnormal lymphocytes - or infection-fighting white blood cell - to build up in lymph nodes and other body parts.

While it is an aggressive form of cancer, the comedian has hope as it is potentially curable.

Following his hospitalization, his representative assured everyone that the actor was resting in his hospital bed. It remains unknown when did Anderson learn about his cancer.



Anderson's fans immediately sent him heartfelt messages as he continues his battle against the dreaded illness.

One wrote on Twitter, "@LouieAnderson I'm so sorry, Louie. I wish I could take it away, and those who feel like me are here for you."

"I've followed you since your early days, pre-Family Feud, and enjoyed your humor (and YES, I think you're still cute). I wish you WELL, battling cancer right now, big man, and hopefully, this is one time your life will end with joy and laughter!" another said.

Louie Anderson Dedicating Himself to Healthier Lifestyle

Prior to his recent hospital stay, Anderson previously shocked the world with his weight loss journey.

Last year, the comedian opened up about losing about 40 lbs. when he started intermittent fasting. He told "Conan" host Conan O'Brien that he weighed around 370 or 380 when the pandemic began.

At the time of the interview, he reportedly weighed 340. Anderson said he had been trying to reduce his weight even more to 275 lbs.

READ ALSO: Rapper Sad Frosty Dead At 24: Was YouTube Star Killed or Did He Suffer From Drug Overdose?

"I'm on the intermittent fast. One minute I'm eating, the next minute I'm not. Then I'm eating again. I figure, that way, I'm only eating for 30 minutes out of 60, which is half. I'm trying to get down to 40/20 so I'm not eating for 40 and eating for 20," he said, calling the intermittent fasting "a wonderful thing."

Anderson then declared that his weight loss would impact how he approaches comedy, saying he would retire on giving jokes about being heavy.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Dated Ghislaine Maxwell? New Shocking Details About Royal Prince's Relationship Revealed