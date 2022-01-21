"Spoiled brat," this is what Prince Andrew's true character is, his former maid revealed. The staff once served the Queen's son and now has a lot to divulge about the royal's true colors.

According to Charlotte Briggs, she was constantly reduced to tears and used to hide behind curtains to avoid the foul-mouthed prince when she was working for Andrew after his divorce from Sarah Ferguson.

According to her, despite sitting right next to the curtains, he made her run up and down four flights of stairs to close his drapes because he was "lazy." "Can't you f***ing do anything right?" he screamed at her as a 21-year-old servant of the Duke of York because he was annoyed by the minor gap in the draperies.

"There were two of us and we worked on a rota from 6.30am to 11.30am and then later on in the evening." she told The Sun. "We'd turn down his bed, remove his teddies, do the curtains and lay out his pyjamas. But he was a bad apple and behaved like a spoiled brat," she added.

Even with all their tasks, they were not meant to be visible, Briggs shared.

ALSO READ: Tristan Thompson Branded a 'Narcissist' Over Cryptic Posts: 'Playing the Victim' in Khloe Kardahian Cheating Scandal?

"Really you weren't actually meant to be seen, you'd just sneak in and do stuff," she explained. "But he was a bit lazy and he would call down from his office and say, 'Can you send the maid to shut the curtains," she added.

What's frustrating is that the task is self-manageable and yet the Prince refused to do it himself. "They were literally behind him and massive - from floor to ceiling and as high as a house. But he refused to get up and close them himself," Briggs claimed.

When I put on my evening gown and sprint up the four flights of stairs, he'd be right there at his desk.

Ms Briggs, from Halifax in West Yorkshire, said that Andrew's rudeness is highlighted when compared to members of the Royal Family - including Prince Charles and Prince Edward. The other royals she mentioned were "really nice.

"He threw his weight around. I often tried to hide," she said.

A civil sexual assault case against Andrew has resulted in him being stripped of his military and royal titles.

Virginia Giuffre is suing the Duke of York for damages, claiming that she was trafficked by infamous banker Jeffrey Epstein, a close friend of the royal, to have sex with him when she was just 17 years old. While Briggs' testimonies are probably irrelevant to the case, since being a spoiled brat does not equate to being a pedophile and sexual abuser, these statements can still taint public opinion of the royal.

ALSO READ: Rupert Grint To Reprise 'Ron Weasley Role' in the 'Cursed Child' ONLY If Daniel Radcliffe Does This