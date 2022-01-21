In the wake of his apology to Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson has taken to Instagram to post a fresh statement. This had some of his followers thinking he's on a fresh bout of "playing the viictim" when in fact, he's the one who did something wrong.

The Sacramento Kings player, 30, provided a message about confronting his demons in his latest social media post, which was issued on Friday.

"Face [your demons] and they can potentially become your greatest asset," he wrote in white letters against a black background. The sentiment was prefaced by two other statements. One of these read, "Sometimes you don't realize your own strength until you face your greatest weakness."

"Hide from your demons and they'll slowly destroy your potential," the other one read.

This got Twitter users abuzz, claiming he's exhibiting narcissistic traits.

Boyyy Tristan Thompson funny… niggas always wanna talk about demons when they get caught 😂 pic.twitter.com/lIfr0SgTEo — bre (@LikeDuhh_ItsBre) January 21, 2022

@RealTristan13 biggest narcissists (not to mention azzholes) use quotes to manipulate and pretend they are now better cuz of comfort in their words 👎 https://t.co/Z5FlijCb34 — Bells&Whistles (@FizzyCuteness) January 21, 2022

When it comes to the father-of-latest three's misstep, which has once again made headlines for his constant philandering, the dramatic sentences seem to be a call to empathy. Followers are confused whether he deserves some.

While dating Khloe earlier this month, the Canadian-born athlete utilized social media to take credit for fathering a hidden child with fitness model Maralee Nichols, 31, who is now 31.

"Today paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," Tristan admitted on his Instagram Stories. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he added.

Apart from stating he is sorry for all that he hurt with this admission, whether "publicly or privately," he also apologized profusely to Khloe Kardashian.

"Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years," he wrote.

His baby with Maralee Nichols was conceived around the same time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star raved about their love online, which further adds to the scandal's sting. At the time, Khloe seemed to think that despite having gone through so much with Tristan Thompson (he cheated several times in the past), the worst is over.

In a birthday tribute shared to her Instagram account, Khloe wrote, "The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before." Thompson even wrote in the comments section that he loves her so much.

But then that was before the new baby revelation was made.

The matriarch of the Jenner family, 66-year-old Kris Jenner, is believed to be supporting Khloe through this time.

Apart from his newborn son and three-year-old daughter True with Khloe, Thompson also shares a five-year-old son named Prince with another ex.

