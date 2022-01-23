Despite being one of the most successful models in the world, Bella Hadid recently revealed a significant problem in her life that she was able to stop after checking in with the doctor its negative effects on her health; what could this be?

Speaking to InStyle Magazine, the 25-year-old runway model candidly recalls the time when she decided to stop drinking alcohol six months ago.

She mentioned that she had a hard time picking up the glass after getting the results from her doctor, saying the adverse effects of alcohol took a toll on her brain.

Gigi Hadid's sister revealed she already had her "fair share of drinking." Although she loved alcoholic beverages, this is the point of her life where she needed to cancel nights out because she felt like she wouldn't control herself. (via Harper's Bazaar)

One of the most significant things that helped her stop drinking was when she collaborated with the brand Kin Euphorics, a company that sells non-alcoholic beverages which claim to help with stress and anxiety.

She told the magazine that she doesn't feel the need to drink alcohol anymore as it affects her in the middle of the night.

It also affected her mental help as she would wake up with "horrible anxiety" thinking about something she had done years back.

"There's just this never-ending effect of, essentially, you know, pain and stress over those few drinks that didn't really do much, you know?" she said.

Bella Hadid's Struggles With Mental Health

A few months ago, the supermodel opened up about her mental health on Instagram by posting an interview clip of Willow Smith opening up about her struggles.

Along with the video, Hadid also shared several photos of her crying.

In the lengthy caption, the model revealed she's been struggling with her mental health as she's been crying almost every day and night "for a few years now."

She gave her fans a piece of advice, saying, "social media is not real," and told them that they are not alone.

"I love you, I see you and I hear you. Self-help and mental illness/chemical imbalance are not linear and it is almost like a flowing rollercoaster of obstacles... It has its ups and downs, and side to sides," she added.

Hadid concluded her post by thanking her fans for seeing and listening to her.

