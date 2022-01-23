Is Prince Harry and Prince Charles finally resolving their rumored feud and finally clearing the air?

The Duke of Sussex is said to have held secret meetings with the Prince of Wales in order to ultimately mend their friendship.

Prince Harry "reached out" to his father, according to The Sun, and Palace sources anticipate him to return home for the summer, even if his wife Meghan Markle will not accompany him.

There have been talks and video calls, and the father-son relationship is said to be lot better today than before.

"It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board."

The insider added, "There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family."

Prince Harry is expected to attend Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, despite the fact that his wife and their two children, Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months old, will not accompany him.

However, it is unclear if the Duke of Sussex would attend Prince Philip's first death anniversary memorial, which will be held in March or April.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth II Has Death Premonition? Monarch Reportedly Convinced She Won't Make It Until The End of 2022

Prince Harry's Security Concerns

The news that Prince Harry has contacted his father Prince Charles comes following reports that he is seeking a court review of the Home Office's rejection to enable him to privately pay for police protection while in the UK with his family.

Duke's legal team stated that the legal challenge was filed last year, but that the information was only made public today to "put the record right" following a leak in a British tabloid.

According to their statement, Prince Harry wishes to bring his son and daughter to the United Kingdom. He and his family, on the other hand, are "unable to return to his house" because they fear it is unsafe.

Though the Sussexes have a US security team, his legal team said they "cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed" while they visit the UK.

However, though Prince Harry is requesting security, his representative said that he will "covering the cost of security, as not to impose on the British taxpayer."

But after another attempt to negotiate on the issues was rejected, he challenged the law.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth II Mistake: Monarch's Latest Action Called 'Too Little, Too Late' By Royal Writer