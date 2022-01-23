Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have been in a relationship for almost eight years now, and many fans are still wondering why they haven't tied the knot yet. More recently, one report suggests that one of the reasons behind this is her million-dollar fortune; could this be true?

According to a report published by Globe, as reported by Suggest, the power couple might not get married anytime soon.

Jenner is one of the wealthiest members of her family as she has an estimated net worth of $170 million. Her money comes mainly from brand deals, the ever-successful reality show of the Kardashians, a percentage of her children's salary that she manages, and more.

However, Gamble's fortune is way smaller than his partner's as he's only worth $15 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

The source said the different amounts of money they hold are "the elephant in the room," which is one reason why they aren't married.

In addition, the magazine suggests that marriage for the two of them might not work because of their vast age gap.

An insider compared the couple's age, saying when Kris Jenner becomes 70, Gamble will only be 45.

Aside from that, the celebrity agent has also been a "bachelor all his life and never had kids."

If ever he wanted children in the future, Jenner won't be able to give him a child because of her age.

READ NOW: Bella Hadid Candidly Opens up About This BIG Problem That Took a Toll on Her Brain

The Truth Behind Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble's Relationship

The outlet debunked the story by pointing out some of the magazine's inconsistencies, saying it's unlikely to stay for almost eight years together if there is a big issue between their age.

In addition, the outlet also noted that if there's a problem with the age gap, it may already have caused an issue.

Regarding Kris Jenner's fortune, if she wanted to tie the knot soon, the outlet mentioned that the Kardashian matron could create a prenuptial contract that would be helpful if they decided to divorce in the future.

At the time of this writing, Jenner and Gamble have not publicly discussed marriage.

However, their affection for each other appears firmer, as seen on the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's Instagram account where she greeted her boyfriend for his birthday a few months ago.

"You are such a special part of my heart and soul and I love you so very much babe... thank you for all you are in my life!! I am truly blessed," Jenner wrote along with a series of photos of them.

READ ALSO: Tristan Thompson Branded a 'Narcissist' Over Cryptic Posts: 'Playing the Victim' in Khloe Kardashian Cheating Scandal?